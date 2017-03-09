Bar review: Stories Bar, Larnaca

For such a small part of town, it really does defy logic just how many establishments not only exist but flourish in the Laiki Yitonia of Larnaca.

Only a few years ago, there were but a handful of bars and cafés in the narrow streets nestled towards the end of the Phinikoudes promenade but now almost every inch of it is filled with a new bar.

Stories is one of the more recent additions to the neighbourhood, and has earned a solid reputation in a short space of time.

Dependable, attractive and cozy, the small bar standing on the corner of the street is, more often than not, filled to the rafters on a Friday or Saturday night, and also does well in the week with after-work visitors.

The décor provides a warm ambience, with light stone bricks on the interior walls, low yet colourful lighting and a simple seating arrangement.

Music plays in the background, not softly but nor too intensely to the point where you cannot have a normal conversation without shouting.

There is also a line of benches and chairs outside and, while it still may be a bit chilly, the outdoor heaters ensure that you won’t be any less comfortable. In fact, many prefer the outdoor area.

On the drinks menu, they have a fair selection of bottled beers, an impressive number of wines and some fine cocktails. Prices are also more reasonable than in similar establishments around town.

It was rare to see this particular beer on tap, so I opted for the Erdinger, a rich blonde German beer. It is a smooth and creamy beverage, and one that seems to divide opinion among beer lovers but nevertheless makes for an interesting change among a list of common lagers.

If you are a fan of live music, Stories plays host to local talent on various nights of the week, which has been a massive hit each time they have done so. Their social media pages keep fans up to date of who will be performing on what day, and it is recommended that reservations are made in advance due to their popularity.

Wisely, Stories offers a more original edge to the part of the town that had previously been flooded with rock bars, while not going to the other extreme in terms of its décor or its prices.

Stories

Where: kleanthi Kalogera, Larnaca

Contact: 24 400307