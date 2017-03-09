Erotokritou and cohorts file appeals, trial was ‘a travesty’

Former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou and lawyers Panayiotis Neocleous and Andreas Kyprizoglou, all found guilty and handed jail terms by the Nicosia criminal court last month, have appealed the ruling with the Supreme Court, it emerged on Thursday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Erotokritou’s appeal was filed on Tuesday, Neocleous’ was filed on Thursday, while Kyprizoglou filed his on the day of sentencing.

Andreas Neocleous & Co LLC, the law firm also convicted in the conspiracy and corruption trial and handed a €70,000 fine, will file an appeal on Friday or Monday.

On March 1, when the sentences were announced, Erotokritou issued a statement blaming the “para-institutional network of the capital”, and warned that “we will meet again with the para-institutionals in other courts, both inside and outside Cyprus”.

The Neocleous law firm had also issued a statement calling the trial a “travesty of justice” and pledged to seek justice “in the Supreme Court and, if necessary, beyond”.

“We shall not rest until this injustice is overturned and we are exonerated, however long it may take,” the statement said.

The court handed Erotokritou a 3.5-year jail term for taking bribes and 1.5 years for abuse of power, the two sentences to run concurrently.

Panayiotis Neocleous was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for bribing a public official, and Kyrpizoglou was handed a suspended sentence of 1.5 years in prison for conspiracy to defraud.