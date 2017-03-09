Explosion in Xylofagou

March 9th, 2017

Residents of the Famagusta area were startled Thursday noon from a massive explosion coming from Xylofagou.

According to an eye-witness, the explosion, that occurred at around 12.15, was visible from Cape Greco.

“I was at Cape Greco and I heard and felt an explosion. I saw a mushroom cloud coming from an area, I was later told by a friend is Xylofagou,” the eye-witness told the Cyprus Mail.

She added that area residents said that the explosion was so powerful that their house windows were trembling.

Police said that the explosion occurred in a quarry located within the British Bases, and that they are waiting for official information from the SBA administration.

