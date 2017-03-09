Hill Crest Residences – detached luxury villas in Limassol

Featuring more than 265 completed projects under its belt, Aristo Developers continues its dynamic course with the new addition to the rich collection of unique, new residential projects in the most sought-after locations of Limassol.

The Company’s versatile range of accomplishments, exceeding 50 current developments in Cyprus, is now enriched with Hillcrest Residences – a new development of contemporary design, state-of-the-art villas, and boasting high technical standards, perfectly located in the areas of Sfalagiotissa, Ayios Athanasios and Kalogiri, offering panoramic sea views.

With special emphasis on comfort and functionality, in impeccable harmony with the environment complementing bespoke design, the villas of Hillcrest Residences are located within short distances of award-winning sandy beaches, close to a plethora of shops, restaurants, cafes and other amenities.

In line with its successful history spanning over 37 years, Aristo Developers continues its pioneering course as a leader in land development in Cyprus, and shows an example in development, design and delivery of world-class projects.
