PETROLINA energizes the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO

Petrolina Energy Race & Petrolina Energy Day

For yet another year, PETROLINA is the Gold Sponsor of OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO, which will take place on March 18th and 19th 2017. Petrolina is proud to present not only the Petrolina 10km Energy Race on Sunday the 19th of March but also the Petrolina Energy Day on Saturday the 18th!

Petrolina Energy Day on 18th of March, is one of the most important side events organized by the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO. It will be held in the afternoon at the Sponsors Village of the Marathon and will feature a range of sporting and leisure activities for children and adults. Petrolina Energy Day, will be free and open to the public and will provide services such as advice on nutrition, physical therapy, BMI measurements, general health advice, as well as pulse/pressure and blood sugar tests from qualified physicians. In addition, fitness, yoga and children’s sports games will take place and attendees can participate from 12:00 until 16:00.

On Sunday 19th of March, PETROLINA, as part of its sponsorship of the Marathon, has its own route named Petrolina 10km Energy Race. This race is one of the most popular of OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO. The participation fee for Petrolina 10km Energy Race is €30.

The Petrolina Energy Team will participate in the PrimeTel 5km Corporate Race on Saturday 18th of March.

Ms. Georgia Lefkariti, Director of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd, remarks that «The OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO is one of the most important sports events in Cyprus and a showcase for our country on an international level. PETROLINA, is greatly honored to be linked to this iconic event by providing an energy boost to the Marathon”.

«I would like to thank PETROLINA, for its sponsorship of the biggest sporting event in our country. The support of this great Cypriot company provides us with the additional energy to make this special event worthy of everyone’s expectations, says Mr. Andreas Spyrou, Business Development Director of OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO.

For more information and registrations, please visit www.limassolmarathon.com