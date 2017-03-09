The sheer showmanship of the Moscow Boys in Limassol

The Russian Cultural Days events continue at the Pattihio theatre in Limassol on Saturday with an act that, well, really has to be seen to be believed.

Yes, this is a nightlife piece so some action and music and jumping around on stage is only to be expected, but the quartet that’s about to show us what Russian culture is all about will bring all that to the stage, and then some.

The quartet’s name ‘Moscow Boys’ may remind you of the Backstreet Boys and, although they play classical instruments, they have all the good looks and vibes of any popular boy band.

The four boys combine clownish joie de vivre with jaw-dropping skill. They are a quartet of multi-talented virtuosos, who give the impression of having escaped the critical eye of their instructor and are embarking on a musical journey from Tchaikovsky to Justin Timberlake, from waltz to Latin sounds.

This simple story gains new dimensions as the boys combine a range of styles and skills to re-invent musical history and explore the seemingly infinite possibilities of their instruments. A mish-mash of styles and genres come together in this concert, cabaret and sketch-type performance.

The boys have been known to tap dance, prance around in big floral hats, and even flirt with ladies in the audience with a cover of Enrique Iglesias’s Hero. They crash all stereotypes that have to do with classical music and show the audience that musicians who are good at what they do can also put on a fantastic show.

Expect boundless energy and astounding talent. Expect flawless musical theatre.

Moscow Boys

Live performance by the band. March 11. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €30/25. Tel: 25-377277