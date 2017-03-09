Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke

March 9th, 2017

Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke

Pep Guardiola's men failed to break down Stoke at the Etihad

Manchester City failed to fire in a frustrating 0-0 home draw with Stoke City on Wednesday that left them third in the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

City, who had won their previous four league games, were bereft of ideas and attacking threat in a dismal first half and only came to life after the break as Leroy Sane and David Silva missed good chances and Kelechi Iheanacho volleyed wide in stoppage time.

Stoke had been much the better side in the first half and should have taken the lead when Mame Biram Diouf scuffed an early effort, but they held on bravely as City upped the pressure towards the end.

The result moved City up to 56 points, behind second-placed Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference, having failed to claw back any significant ground on Antonio Conte’s table-toppers. Stoke remain ninth on 36 points

