Turkish prime minister due in the north

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is to arrive in the north on Thursday accompanied by a large entourage consisting of ministers and ruling party deputies to garner support for the April 16 presidential referendum on the constitutional powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Yildirim, along with ministers, deputies and party officials of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) are to attend a rally at 6pm organised by local groups of Turkish nationals living in the north.

It is estimated that around 150,000 people living in the north are eligible to vote in the poll.

Prior to the rally, Yildirim will meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at around 1.30pm and later on with ‘House speaker’ Sibel Siber, and ‘prime-minister’ Huseyin Ozgurgun.

On the island is also Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Tugrul Turkes, who arrived on Wednesday for the same purpose, to campaign ahead of the referendum.

Turkes had said that Turkey fully supports a settlement solution based on the equality of the two communities in Cyprus, and that Turkish Cypriots were a “top priority” for Turkey. Ankara, he said, did everything it could to help Turkish Cypriots stand on their feet under isolation, and to improve their economic life.

The Turkish officials are to depart in the evening, after the rally.