Two cities captured in frames

As part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017, Maltese photographer David Pisani is currently showcasing photographs taken in Nicosia and Malta’s capital Valletta – which will be the European Capital of Culture for 2018 – at the Palia Ilektriki.

Under the title A Tale of Two Cities, the professional photographer who specialises in architecture and urban reportage shows us in a single vision two different cities and two different histories which are both a portrait of architectural poetry and a metaphor for the human condition. The exhibition acts as cross-cultural dialogue between two Mediterranean island states whose recent histories have been diverse in a political sense but similar in their narrative of social displacement.

Pisani’s journey to document the city of Valletta and the surrounding harbour area through photography started in 1982. He began taking photographs of derelict buildings in the city and then spent the next 29 years creating an epic record of Valletta.

From 2009 to 2012, Pisani also produced a photographic essay on the city of Nicosia and the surrounding areas as well as the conflict areas in the north of Cyprus. In his photographic essay on Cyprus, Pisani has endeavoured to document this state of emotional stalemate through the lingering fragments of military activity and abandoned vernacular architecture. Uninhabited or partially demolished, these structures serve as uncomfortable monuments of Cyprus’ recent history.

“Buildings are commonly perceived as being very permanent, not only because of their structural integrity but because they give us a sense of belonging, houses and shops for example, or they connect us with our history and social origins, in the way of churches and historical monuments. For this reason, we are fascinated and disturbed in equal measure when buildings are destroyed, sometimes by natural disasters such as earthquakes, or by man-made consequences such as wars,” said Pisani.

“Whenever such disasters occur it is the political will and economic conditions that usually determine the rate at which reconstruction takes place. In general, the desire to rebuild after a war or cataclysm is quite strong and possibly reflects humanity’s desire for progress and development. The nuclear disaster of Fukushima is one such case of rapid reconstruction, and may be interpreted also as a bid to forget, and to move on. The social and economic consequences of war are very different from those of natural or industrial disasters and the case of Cyprus is compelling because the war of 1974 has until today not been politically resolved. For this reason, the war of 1974 has held the country in a kind of emotional stalemate for 40 years,” said the photographer.

Pisani is the author of an extensive personal photographic essay on Valletta entitled Vanishing Valletta which was included in the permanent collections of the Bibliotheque Nationale de France in 2000. He has also produced a photographic essay on the city of Dubai entitled Future City which was commissioned by Emirates Airlines for their corporate art collection.

Photography exhibition by Maltese photographer David Pisani. Until March 20. Palia Ilektriki, Paphos. Tel: 26-932017