Vet services have Plan B for disposal of animal carcasses after contract ends Friday

As of Friday, Cyprus will officially have no means of disposing of animal carcasses as the contract with the current private operator expires and the two other companies that expressed interest in the job do not qualify, Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis said on Thursday.

Speaking to the House watchdog committee which discussed the auditor-general’s annual report on the agriculture ministry, Kouyialis said that as regards the issue of the disposal of dead animals it was being handled by state institutions.

“The contract of the current operator expires tomorrow while the two other operators who have shown interest for the job, are not covered by the necessary permits,” Kouyialis said.

“We are at an impasse. We’ll see how tomorrow will turn out, if the lowest bidder will be able to obtain these permits and do the job, otherwise, the Veterinary Services have a backup plan”.

Commenting on how companies that did not meet requirements were allowed to bid, he said “ask the audit office”.

This issue, he said, was being handled by the committee on changes. “They should come here and tell us what they have been doing the last four years as regards these two contracts,” Kouyialis said.