A minute with Mac Shumba Pemhiwa aka Macattack

Where do you live?

I live in county called Essex in the south’ end of England with my family

Best childhood memory?

My favourite childhood memories are family get togethers at my grandmother’s house where all my cousins and friends would party and play games

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Love anything grilled, steak, chicken, fish – grill it and I’ll eat it. I dislike anything that has mushrooms

What did you have for breakfast?

I had Greek yogurt, berries and a little bit of organic honey

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I consider myself a day person my perfect day would consist of waking up early, going for a run, hitting the gym, motivating others to live a healthy and happy lifestyle and using up my day positively and efficiently

Best book ever read?

My favourite book would be One Hundred Years of Solitude, I love the story line and the morale of the story

Favourite film of all time?

Braveheart because it’s based on true events and also I love what William Wallace represented and stood for

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

My favourite holiday is Cyprus. I love the energy the people have, I love the food, culture and beaches. My dream trip would be somewhere in the West Indies because I love carnivals and good food

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

My favourite playing music/ artists in the car right now would be hip hop and rnb the likes of Bobbi London, Joe Shyna, Members Only, Zulu & roots, Jusa Dementor, It’s Karisma, Sonny Green, Don Joie

What is always in your fridge?

I always have lemon and lime in my fridge for my alkaline diet

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

My dream house would ideally be in a hot country. A beach house would be great because I love running along the beach, the sound of the waves and sunsets

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Tupac because I love his music, attitude, movies and I think I would learn a lot from being a young black man in the modern age

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

If the world was ending 24hrs I would spend every single second holding my kids

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is failure

Tell me a joke…

A man was hit with a can of 7up. He’s alright though, it was a soft drink