Actors closing the divide

Whether you have experience with acting or not it doesn’t matter, what matters is that you like acting and are open to taking part in a three month bicommunal theatre workshop.

If this is something on your bucket list or if it is an opportunity you have been waiting for in your amateur acting career, then the chance to take part in the Myths and Tales from / Across the Divide theatre workshop could be your next step forward.

The devise-theatre workshop in English, which is funded by the Goethe-Institut Cyprus and is part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 programme, is free and will consist of 12 workshop meetings which will culminate in three theatre performances at site-specific locations in June in Paphos, Nicosia and Kyrenia.

The workshop participants will be selected from both sides of the divide after the auditions on March 19 at the Goethe-Institut in Nicosia at 12pm until 4pm. During the workshop meetings participants, will firstly engage in story sharing, thematic research, rehearsals and theatrical performance. They will then engage in an honest and unfiltered dialogue and exchange around our known histories, untold tales and personal stories. This will shed light on new perspectives of each other and promote cross-communal understanding and dialogue.

Workshop leaders will be Marios Ioannou and Achim Wieland. It will run from April until June in the Nicosia buffer zone. The only restriction to take part in the auditions is that you must be over 18.

If you are interested in answering the call, send an email to Marios Ioannou at marios_ioannou1971@yahoo.com with your details and call back number until March 15.

