Animal party fears over redundant racehorses unfounded says racecourse

At least 2,000 horses will become redundant if the Nicosia Race Club is dissolved, the Animal party said on Friday.

In a statement, the party said its proposal to create a shelter where these horses will enjoy a “good old age” has become even more timely amid rumours of a strong possibility that the race club may decide to dissolve itself.

The end result, it added, would be that at least 2,000 horses would become redundant because “there would be no other use for them”.

The party said it will have a meeting with the association of racehorse owners, aiming to discuss ways of addressing this new challenge, which “victimises the animals themselves, which have done nothing but offer man their services”.

Next, the party will have a meeting with race club chief Charilaos Stavrakis, the statement said.

But Nicosia Race Club director Yiorgos Hadjiminas told the Cyprus Mail that there is no talk of dissolving the club.

“I don’t know what they are talking about,” he laughed.

“The race club is doing better this year, I don’t know where they come up with this stuff.”