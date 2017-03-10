Diko says will propose new Cyprob strategy

Diko is proposing a new strategy in the Cyprus problem, its chairman, Nicolas Papadopoulos said on Friday, adding that the party will seek cooperation with other likeminded parties in a bid to rid the country of the current government.

Papadopoulos was speaking at a workshop for party members in Paphos, co-organised with the other hardline parties of the so-called middle – Edek, Solidarity, Green party.

He said they were concerned by the fact that there was an undeclared deadlock and absence of strategy on how to exit the stalemate.

Papadopoulos said a new strategy must be adopted, adding that he was optimistic that the better informed the people were “the more we can resist unfair pressures and assert the rights of our people.”

The Diko chairman said his party would seek cooperation with the other parties of the middle since “this cooperation can bring about change and rid the country of the current administration.”

Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos said what they sought through such events was to form conditions of broad agreement and possibly create the condition for cooperation ahead of next year’s elections.

“It will depend on the stance each party will take and the seriousness it displays,” he said.

Sizopoulos said the aim was for the cooperation to have solid foundation and prospects.

Eleni Theocharous said her party remained focused on the chief objective, which was the country’s liberation.

As part of that, she said, “we are trying to cooperate with the forces that have the same values, the same ideals, and the same goals, who believe in the same form of solution, that is, restoring the Cypriot people’s human rights, each citizen individually without discrimination.”

Theocharous said her visit to Paphos aims to inform the people about the situation the Cyprus problem was currently in and the steps that must take place from now on in a bid to get into a better position and talk from a position of power.