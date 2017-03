Police on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old man from Peyia to help investigations into a case involving felony, the illegal possession and possession of drugs with intent to supply and the illicit cultivation of cannabis plants.

On Thursday police searched two houses in Kathikas, Paphos, and discovered a cannabis plantation with 68 cannabis plants 20 cm to 150 cm tall and 8.9 kg of cannabis.

Initially a man and a woman, both 51, were arrested and provided evidence against the 37-year-old.