Dust levels high in Limassol and Paphos

The labour inspection department on Friday issued a warning over increased dust in the atmosphere, especially in Limassol and Paphos.

According to the department, the concentration of dust particles in the Nicosia area was close to normal in the afternoon with respirable particulate matter with a diameter smaller than 10mm (PM 10) at 59 μg/m³ whereas the maximum acceptable concentration is 50 μg/m³, but in Paphos and Limassol the concentrations were 256.4 μg/m and 263.8 μg/m respectively.

Due to the small size of the airborne particles, the public, especially vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and people with health problems, are advised to avoid venturing outside until the dust subsidies.

People working outside are urged to use appropriate means of protection.

The met office announced that the weather will improve in the afternoon but clouds will gather towards the evening.

During the weekend, isolated showers and storms are expected island wide, while temperatures will reach 17 to 18C.

Though some rain is possible on Monday and Tuesday, showers are much less likely than on Saturday and Sunday.

From the beginning of next week, temperatures are forecast to rise steadily.