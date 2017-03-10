Exhibitions showcase art of religion and of children

The openings of two very different exhibitions will introduce visitors to the art of Christianity and that of children. The first, centred on Christianity, Depicting the Invisible in Paphos, will open this evening while the second is an exhibition of children’s art at the Aigaia School of Art & Design which will open tomorrow.

Depicting the Invisible, part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 events, is a group event showcasing paintings, engravings and sculptures from Europe and Latin America, which have been selected based on the inspiration they draw from Christianity. Depicting the Invisible shows how different approaches and a variety of methods can be used when representing the same theme in art.

The exhibition at En Plo gallery will display art work by F Abbiati, G Battista Tiepolo, C Sorg, I Tapia, J Carlos Angles, J Tengnangel, and G Forschondt along with works by Greek and Cypriot artists such as Gyzis, Parthenis, Kontoglou, Ghikas, Manousakis, Michaelides, Kontopoulos and Golfinos. The works belong to the Charalambos and Maria Christoforou collection.

There will be a free guided tour of the exhibition on March 15 at 6pm by the Archbishop.

While the art scene in Paphos will concentrate on religious inspirations, Nicosia will welcome an array of art work created by students of the Aigaia School of Art & Design – aged up to 12 – during the current academic year through various projects.

The Exhibition of Children’s Art has become an annual event at the school and this year it will celebrate its fifth anniversary.

This exhibition aims to cultivate both knowledge and appreciation of visitors, especially the younger ones, towards the visual arts.

Through this exhibition, the authenticity of the children’s art emerges and the uniqueness of young artists is apparent. Viewers will have the chance to experience and discover the inexhaustible wealth of what children’s souls can create when given the freedom to express themselves. Art work on show will include paintings, craft, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, illustrations, installations, fashion design and accessories, studies of important artists and movements.

The aim of the exhibition is not just to show what the children have done during the school year so far, but also to provide other children, or even adults, with the opportunity to get creative. There will be various activities designed by the team of academic staff which were inspired by the context of the specific exhibition.

The art school continues to develop “an appropriate, professional and responsible art education for children, teaching them not only techniques and skills but also the values and importance of the arts and culture to any human being. The careful and constant progress of children, through an integrated programme of the visual arts gives them another possible choice for a future career.”

To arrange participation in activities by organised groups of children during the exhibition, send an email to info@aigaia.com.cy or call 22-445757.

Depicting the Invisible

Exhibition of paintings, engravings and sculptures from Europe and Latin American. Opens March 10 at 6pm until May 12. En Plo Gallery, Paphos. Tel: 26-932014

Exhibition of Children’s Art 2017

Group exhibition of work by children. Opens March 11 at 6pm until March 31. Aigaia School of Art and Design, Ayion Omologiton 81, Ayion Omologiton, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-7pm, Saturday and Sunday: 10am-2pm. Tel: 22-445757