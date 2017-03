A man died on Friday morning after the scooter he was riding crashed into a tree on Nikis Avenue in Nicosia.

The accident occurred at around 10.45am when the man, according to witnesses, tried to overtake a car but lost control of his scooter and crashed into a tree.

He was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital where he died. His identity is not yet known, police said.

The Nicosia traffic police are investigating the accident.