Time for French film

As part of the events organised for the Month of Francophonie 2017, the romantic period drama Le temps d’Anna (Anna’s Time) will be screened in Larnaca on Monday and Limassol on March 20 – International Day of Francophonie.

The film, directed by Greg Zglinski, is based on a scenario by Noemie Kocher. Set in the Canton of Neuchatel from 1917 until 1933, the story focuses on a young watchmaker, Jean, who falls head over heels in love with a mysterious woman called Anna. They get married and Jean wants to realise his dream of inventing a waterproof watch. The future looks promising, but Anna suddenly appears to be suffering from a strange sickness which gets worse day by day.

Kocher was inspired to create this story by the discovery of her family’s watchmaking background and her great grandmother’s incurable illness. The film takes us behind the scenes of the industry at the beginning of the 20th century, to the creation of workshops and the invention of the waterproof watch. It depicts the working-class protests and questions the living conditions of institutionalised mentally ill patients.

Anna’s Time

Screening of the French film. March 13. Skala Theatre, 15 Kyriakou Matsi Street, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free. French with English subtitles. Tel: 24-652800

March 20. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8pm. Free. French with English subtitles. Tel: 77-777745