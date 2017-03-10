Where U.S. citizens hugely outearn immigrants

During a Phoenix rally in the summer of 2015, Donald Trump lambasted Mexican immigrants, saying: “They’re taking our manufacturing jobs. They’re taking our money. They’re killing us”.

A new analysis of household earning power has actually revealed that U.S.-born citizens are outearning immigrants in 45 states, often to the tune of thousands of dollars.

The analysis, conducted by Nerdwallet, found that Wyoming topped the list.

In that state, a household led by someone born in the U.S. would have a median annual income of $59,689 compared to just $40,145 for a household headed by an immigrant.

North Dakorta and Nebraska also have highly pronounced gaps at around $17,000. The five states that buck the trend and see immigrant households outearning U.S.-born households are Delaware, Michigan, Mississippi, West Virginia and Virginia.

