In Wyoming a household led by someone born in the U.S. would have a median annual income of $59,689 compared to just $40,145 for a household headed by an immigrant

During a Phoenix rally in the summer of 2015, Donald Trump lambasted Mexican immigrants, saying: “They’re taking our manufacturing jobs. They’re taking our money. They’re killing us”.

A new analysis of household earning power has actually revealed that U.S.-born citizens are outearning immigrants in 45 states, often to the tune of thousands of dollars.

The analysis, conducted by Nerdwallet, found that Wyoming topped the list.

North Dakorta and Nebraska also have highly pronounced gaps at around $17,000. The five states that buck the trend and see immigrant households outearning U.S.-born households are Delaware, Michigan, Mississippi, West Virginia and Virginia.

Infographic: The States where U.S. citizens hugely outearn immigrants | Statista You will find more statistics at Statista

