A play on identity

Theatrical group Solo Gia Treis is celebrating ten years of staging plays with a new production, Aishe Goes on Holiday, in Nicosia.

The play, based on Constantia Soteriou’s book with the same title, which won the Athens Prize for Literature, follows a Greek Cypriot woman who secretly lived as a Turkish Cypriot for more than 30 years. During this time, she managed to hide her true identity from everyone around her, including her son. He only realised the truth in 2004 when the checkpoints were opened.

When her son crossed over to the other side, she finds herself asking who she really is and if she really managed to change who she is, or was.

The theatrical group explains that “the memories of a lost Cyprus, the war, the pain of the people that become prey to history but above all the identity, what you are, what and who you choose to be are included in the story of Eleni who became Hatice, a narration that reflects the contemporary history of Cyprus of the last 50 years. The owls that bring bad news, the sour lemonades from our youth, Christ and Mohammed and the pathways of Ayios Kasiannos compose the frame of the story.”

The play will open at Theatro Dentro on March 18 and will run until April 9. It is directed by Maria Mannaridou-Karsera and the cast is made up of Popi Avraam, Constantinos Alkiviades, Iliana Kakkoura, Androula Herakleous and Christina Christofia.

Aishe Goes on Holiday

Performance of the play based on the book of the same title by Konstantina Sotiriou. March 18 until April 9. Theatro Dentro, 44 Enotitos Street, Palouriotissa, Nicosia. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm and Sunday at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. €15/10. Tel: 99-384606