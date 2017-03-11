British soldier injured in hit and run

A British woman soldier serving in the British base of Dhekelia was injured when she was hit by a car in the early hours of Saturday while walking with comrades along the Larnaca-Dhekelia road, CNA reported.

According to police, it said, shortly after 2.30am the soldiers were walking along the left side of the road on their way back to their unit after a night out when a car sideswiped one of them and sped off.

The 29-year-old soldier was taken by ambulance to the Larnaca general hospital by ambulance and treated for injuries to her right shoulder and right foot.

Oroklini police are investigating.