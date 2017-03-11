Eide: Turkish referendum is not an argument for not talking [Full CNA interview]

UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide does not see an external force behind the absence of meetings between the two leaders, he said in the full interview with the Cyprus News Agency published on Saturday.

The Greek Cypriot side and Greece are insisting there is no point going back to the table until the constitutional referendum is over in Turkey in the middle of next month. They say Ankara is distracted and no progress on Cyprus can be made in the immediate period.

However, Eide said the situation was “quite the contrary” and that allowing a prolonged pause could negatively the dynamics.

“There is no external force behind the absence of meetings, this particular crisis was created in Cyprus and can be solved in Cyprus, this is a Cypriot crisis,” he said.

He was referring to the fact that Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci walked away from the table last month when the House voted to allow schools to commemorate a 1950 plebiscite by Greek Cypriots for Enosis, or union with Greece. Akinci said he would not return to the talks until it was rescinded.

Eide said in the CNA interview that something more substantive needs to be done to get the leaders back to the negotiating table, and expressed some worry whether a structured process could be achieved once the leaders return to the dialogue.

An underlying platform of intercommunal trust was also needed, he said “and I am convinced if it does not exist in the leadership level, it is difficult to substitute it somewhere else.”

The UN envoy said some steps were being taken to bring the leaders back to the table but he said he did not want to elaborate.

“It takes two to tango and requires some will of mutual accommodation, there is the issue of the vote in parliament itself and people are looking into what can be done there, but there is also a question of how much the Turkish Cypriots will allow this to continue, because you can be right, morally right and make your point but it is always a choice, something that is bad can be somewhat very bad, terrible, catastrophic. That is the choice, the question is how bad it is,” he said.

He said the referendum in Turkey was relevant “but it is not an argument not to talk now, definitely not.”

Asked to qualify his image of a realistic optimist, which could suggest that he was hiding real problems under the carpet, Eide disagreed, saying the optimism he expressed related to getting the leaders back to the table.

“I also said that I was quite clear that the bigger issue is whether we will be able to organise ourselves once we are at the table. Of course I am focusing on how they can go back to the table but there is so much I can do because there is a process in parliament and discussions between the sides will have to happen a little bit directly between them as well on that smaller issue, which is how to go back to the table,” he added.

The much bigger issue, he said, “is whether we will manage to have a structured process once the leaders are back at the table. And here I express a level of worry… because I think we have been stuck a while in this last mile issue, everybody has been waiting for the move from the other side, there are certain things which one side would accommodate but only when they themselves are accommodated by the other one first.”

“I am more worried about that, rather than this immediate thing. I am not absolutely convinced that we will make it in the end and that requires an even stronger effort to go that final mile and it is extremely unfortunate that history was brought up again now,” he added.

He said he has not been hiding anything and has been very open on where the difficulties lies, citing citizenship, territorial readjustment, engaging in dialogue in security. These issues were either solved or close to being solved, he said “and that tells me that this can be done but whether it will be done is fundamentally up to the leaders and secondary up to others.”

The UN envoy referred to a formula which he believes can “fly” if people think outside the box, saying that the issue of security was not fundamentally a military issue, and pointing out that a sense of security could be achieved by working on four layers – constitutional, internal, implementation and external.

He said the first was in many ways the most important, to get to a deal that would convince all Cypriots it would in the long run and that the state would deliver on its promises.

The second related to a system of internal security, meaning that the courts, the laws, the police were effective and legitimate, impartial and decent.

For the third, an international mechanism was being proposed to monitor implementation and this should be the substitute of the current guarantees system, he said, stressing that this mechanism should not be superior to the Cypriot authorities.

The fourth layer, he said, indicated that Cyprus at some point, post-reunification, needed some kind of partnership with other countries for defence issues, traditional and non-traditional, such as cooperation on terrorism and some kind of stability in this neighbourhood.

“The only place you can even envisage some kind of foreign military presence, if you have it, will be here which is actually going back to basics because this is what the Treaty of Alliance stipulated and we know what happened,” he told CNA.

This could only work as a package, and would be based on long intense constructive negotiations with all players. He said this has not been endorsed but there had been a constructive attitude to encourage the UN to develop these ideas.

“Until now conversation about security has been very simple, the one side will say this and the other say that, this conversation does not take you anywhere. I respect the official position of the sides, until you change it,” he added.

Asked whether he thought that Greece and Turkey should be involved in this set up, given the history of the country, Eide said: “There is no escape, there is no way they will not be. The history of the Republic of Cyprus was established in 1960 with the consent of the guarantor powers, in three treaties. If you do not change it, this will remain. We are not inventing Cyprus now, Cyprus exists, it is divided but it exists.”

“If you want to change – which I think you should, by the way – I am in favour of change, I do not think you can have this current system of guarantees, it cannot continue, it has to be substituted, if you want to substitute it you have to substitute it with Greece and Turkey because you cannot do it without them,” he said. “It is an observation of the real world, this is not my view.”

Asked about support he feels he has in efforts to resume the dialogue, Eide said the Cypriot people, through civil society and all those political forces who are pro-settlement were his best supporters, and repeated that the UN does not own the process.

“We are not going to take it over, even if the leaders ask for arbitration, I would not do it, we respect the leaders-led nature of the process,” he said. “There are certain things I cannot do, I cannot fix this for them, I cannot provide the magical formula and I do not think a dinner alone would solve this one. This requires something more substantive and it is not fundamentally the UN that can do it,” he added.

Questioned on his view that during the Geneva talks in January the anticipated progress on issues which could be solved in Cyprus was not achieved, he said the sense of security that needs to be installed in society is not principally solved in the chapter of security and guarantees and referred to political equality and shared ownership of the federal state, a legal system that works, police that function.

These, he said, are intra Cypriot issues which can only and frankly should only be discussed between the Cypriots but which is a prerequisite of reducing the emphasis on the military part of security matters, adding “there is a lot we need to do to lay the groundwork before we call the guarantors.”

Asked to comment on Turkey’s decision to send the vessel Barbaros in the Eastern Mediterranean in relation to the peace talks, Eide talked about what his own country Norway did when it was faced with a dispute with Russia and energy matters to deal with.

“We abstained from this issue (energy), conflict and gas is very complex, it is more conducive to a peaceful rise as an energy nation if the problem is solved,” he said, and hastened to add that “this is just an observation, am not saying anything on Cyprus.”

(Interview by Maria Myles)