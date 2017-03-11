Interactive workshop set to take flight in Paphos

Boys and girls aged 4-6 can enjoy a fun and interactive educational workshop in Paphos next Saturday, where music, dance and play will create the perfect ingredients to stir their imagination.

In A Music and Dance Journey to Swan Lake, dance teacher Nadia Georgiadou and musician and music therapist Marina Ioannou will lead the children into the land of spells and fantasy.

The evil wizard’s spell, the adventures of a prince and a beautiful girl, as well as the symbolic meanings behind a black and a white swan will be the foundations for improvisation and creative expression during the workshop. With these elements in place, the story of Swan Lake will unfold allowing the children to experience the tale through actives, music and dance.

After the story has been told, the children can then make their own swan, while listening to piano tunes.

Both workshop leaders will inspire the children to discover their uniqueness and authenticity while also developing their creativity and intelligence.

A Music and Dance Journey to Swan Lake

Workshop for children from 4-6. March 18. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 11am. €10. Tel: 70-002420