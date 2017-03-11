Intruder arrested on White House grounds, CNN reports

An intruder carrying a backpack entered the White House grounds and was arrested by US Secret Service agents at an entrance near the president’s residence, CNN reported on Saturday morning.

President Donald Trump, who was in the White House at the time, was not in any danger from the security breach, which occurred around midnight, the cable television network reported.

The White House could not be reached immediately to confirm the report.

In a statement read over CNN, the Secret Service said the suspect gained entrance to the grounds on the south side near a portico from which presidents often address the public. The entrance is near the president’s residence.

The backpack carried by the intruder was screened and searched, and no hazardous material was found, according the statement.

Security for reporters entering the White House appeared to be normal on Saturday morning.