JCC glitch causes hassle for Saturday shoppers (Updated)

Consumers experienced problems with paying with their credit cards in shops on Saturday morning as it appears that the system of the JCC payment system company’s was down.

According to some shoppers who tried to purchase goods from a Nicosia shop, the transaction did not pass.

“I have been waiting here for an hour, the shop assistant has been trying all this time to process my credit card, with no success. Others here have the same problem,” one consumer told the Cyprus Mail.

He added that – after numerous attempts to get a hold of the company – they were informed by JCC that there was a technical problem.

The issue was resolved later in the afternoon.

JCC was not immediately available to comment.