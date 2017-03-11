Police urge caution on roads due to heavy rain in some areas

Police urged motorists on Saturday to be very careful while driving as roads are slippery due to the rainfall in several areas of the island.

Due to snow, roads leading to Troodos are open only to vehicles equipped with snow chains or with four-wheel drive.

“In the Troodos area, there is dense fog and visibility is limited. Therefore, drivers are urged to be careful and to comply with traffic signals,” police said.

It added that no serious problems were recorded as regards the main road network.

For updates on the road network due to weather conditions, visit: www.cypruspolicenews.com

Heavy rains and storms is the weather pattern of the weekend according to the met office.

On Saturday, the weather is expected to be rainy throughout the day while the met office said that storms are expected. Snow is expected on Troodos.

Weather phenomena are expected to be intense, the met office said.

Temperatures are expected to be around 17C inland and in the coastal areas, and around 5C in the mountains.

The same patterns and temperatures are expected on Sunday.

On Monday, a slight increase is expected on temperatures, while the day is expected to be cloudy with isolated showers.

A slight improvement is expected on Tuesday morning but showers are expected later in the day.