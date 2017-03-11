Pretexts not an excuse for continuing deadlock in talks

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Saturday that pretexts, wherever they may come from, were not enough of an excuse for the deadlock in the settlement talks to go on.

Speaking to reporters, on the sidelines of a memorial service in Limassol of former President Spyros Kyprianou, Anastasiades, again expressed his determination to continue the dialogue.

Commenting on whether he intended to take any actions for the lifting of the deadlock, he said, “I do not think there is any other move besides everything that has been done until now, and the determination to continue the dialogue”.

The talks were abruptly interrupted last month after Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci was angered by the decision of parliament have the anniversary of the 1950 Enosis referendum that sought union with Greece, commemorated in schools.

Akinci had put forward as a condition of his return to the talks the rescinding of the House vote and for Anastasiades to call on the parliament to take this action. His request was turned down by Anastasiades, who, even though he conceded the vote had been “a mistake”, accused the Turkish Cypriot side earlier in the week of seeking a pretext to stall peace talks to avoid an overlap with Turkey’s constitutional referendum next month.

“I don’t believe that the pretexts, wherever they may come from, are enough of an excuse for the deadlock in the talks on Cyprus problem to continue,” the president said on Saturday.

Anastasiades, who was in Brussels earlier in the week for a number of meetings and to attend the European Council Summit, expressed his satisfaction with the meetings held.

“I have to say I am absolutely satisfied with regard to what had been the issue at hand, namely that the demand for the four freedoms is something that concerns all the (EU) member states and not (just) Cyprus of course,” he said.

Turkey had requested that the four freedoms bestowed by the EU acquis be likewise applied to Turkish nationals on the island post-solution.

“It would have been a bad precedent – that is how we all see it – if Cyprus or any member state, decided, in violation of the Treaty of the EU, to grant the four freedoms to any citizens of third countries,” the president said.