Edek leader calls for referendum before Cyprus talks go any further

March 12th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 0 comments

Edek leader calls for referendum before Cyprus talks go any further

EDEK chairman Marinos Sizopoulos

Socialist Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos on Sunday called for a referendum before the Cyprus negotiations go any further, he said.

Sizopoulos, whose party has disavowed the notion of a bicommual, bizonal federation, was speaking at a party district conference in Paphos to elect new officials.

Before the resumption of talks and before the conclusion on substantive issues that are pending, President Nicos Anastasiades was obliged to call a referendum asking the people if they accept a rotating presidency, the stationing of Turkish troops on the island for a transitional period and if they accept Turkish settlers remaining.

“These are key issues that will determine largely the final form of the solution,” he said. “The people can not remain on the sidelines and be asked under extortionate conditions and timeframes to accept or reject a unilateral solution.”

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information