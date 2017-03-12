Edek leader calls for referendum before Cyprus talks go any further

Socialist Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos on Sunday called for a referendum before the Cyprus negotiations go any further, he said.

Sizopoulos, whose party has disavowed the notion of a bicommual, bizonal federation, was speaking at a party district conference in Paphos to elect new officials.

Before the resumption of talks and before the conclusion on substantive issues that are pending, President Nicos Anastasiades was obliged to call a referendum asking the people if they accept a rotating presidency, the stationing of Turkish troops on the island for a transitional period and if they accept Turkish settlers remaining.

“These are key issues that will determine largely the final form of the solution,” he said. “The people can not remain on the sidelines and be asked under extortionate conditions and timeframes to accept or reject a unilateral solution.”