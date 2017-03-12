Nissan sign Margot Robbie as EV ambassador

Actress Margot Robbie has been revealed as Nissan’s new electric vehicle (EV) ambassador after racing the carmaker’s radical all-electric BladeGlider sports car around the world famous Monaco Grand Prix circuit, at midnight.

The prototype 190km/h Nissan BladeGlider, which hits 100km/h in less than five seconds, challenges the conventional thinking of what an all-electric sports car could look like in the future. Showcasing all the fun and excitement of pure electric vehicles, the prototype is part of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision of how cars should be driven, powered and integrated into society.

Robbie put the radical three-seater through its paces around the closed Monaco street circuit before racing another BladeGlider. The pair of 272PS performance cars raced through the iconic Tunnel and diced with each other along Massenet before finishing in the glamourous Casino Square.

In the film, the Suicide Squad and The Wolf of Wall Street star is also seen demonstrating the drifting prowess of Nissan BladeGlider around one of the most famous corners in the world of motorsport – the Fairmont Hairpin.

Robbie said: “It’s a really exciting time for electric vehicles. More people are choosing to go electric, leading the way to a more sustainable future and the Nissan BladeGlider hints at the future of smarter performance cars.”

As the manufacturer of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, the LEAF, Nissan is also revolutionising the way energy is generated and utilised with products like its intelligent xStorage Home unit and vehicle-to-grid technology, which harness the power of battery technology from electric vehicles.

Gareth Dunsmore, Director of Electric Vehicles for Nissan Europe says: “The electric revolution is happening. As the global leader in electric vehicles, and with mass adoption just around the corner, it is more important than ever that we showcase all of the benefits of driving an electric car – from energy efficiency, to sustainability, from handling to performance. Having Margot on board will support us in spreading news of the personal and societal benefits of electric vehicles to more people than ever before.”

Dunsmore added: “Nissan’s Electrify the World movement recognises the importance of us all working together to achieve positive change in our communities. We want to inspire people to take meaningful steps towards cleaner, safer cities.”

The Nissan BladeGlider is on display at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show from 7th to 19th March.

Developed from a concept car first debuted in 2013, the all-electric sports car is a precursor to a suite of future technologies that will combine Intelligent Mobility, environmentally friendly impact and sports-car driving capabilities.