Police urge caution on roads as hail and thunderstorms hit parts of the island

Hailstones the size of peas fell in parts of the capital, Nicosia, on Sunday as forecast storms and heavy rains hit much of the island.

Police warned motorists earlier that due to the unpredictability of isolated heavy showers – some short-lived but intense – motorists should exercise caution as roads might be slippery and dangerous.

While hail hit some urban areas, and almost all parts of the island were experiencing rain showers, there was sleet and snow in Troodos, the met office said while the southern coast was experiencing strong winds.

Dust also remains in the atmosphere over the past few days but it is forecast to clear up by Sunday night.

Temperatures on Sunday were to average 17C inland, 18C on the coasts and 4C in the mountains.

More showers are expected on Monday but temperatures are set to rise.

On Tuesday the weather will be mainly sunny initially with increased cloud and some light showers. The temperature is not expected to change considerably. More showers and lower temperatures are slated for Wednesday.