March 12th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus, News in Brief 0 comments

Suspect in custody after Paphos club scuffle, guard injured

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Paphos in the early hours of Sunday on suspicion of injuring a nightclub security guard with a knife.

According to police, they were called to the club around 3.30am after reports of a scuffle. There they found the security guard, aged 40, had sustained some light injures to his face as a result of a knife attack.

They found the alleged culprit during a search in the vicinity of the club and said he was in possession of a 10cm blade. He was arrested.

The security guard was treated for his facial injuries at Paphos hospital’s A&E and discharged.

