Anastasiades to address Cyprus investment forum in New York

President Nicos Anastasiades is due to attend, and deliver the key address at the Invest in Cyprus Forum in New York on March 22, it was announced on Monday.

The event, organised by Capital Link features top government officials, business leaders and investors from Cyprus and the US. Also, addressing the forum will be the Cypriot minsters finance, transport and energy and Jonathan Cohen Deputy Assistant Secretary European and Eurasian Affairs – US Department of State.

The Forum aims to raise awareness of Cyprus as an investment and business destination among the US investment, financial and business communities. It will showcase the increasing importance of Cyprus as a regional maritime, logistics, energy and operational hub and highlight investment and business opportunities in these areas as well as in financial services, IT and tourism.

Cyprus can be of significant value to companies which are using the United Kingdom as a gateway to the European Union and will thus be affected by Brexit, organisers said.

“It offers political stability, an efficient legal system, a competitive tax regime and a restructured and growth oriented economy. The banking system has been recapitalized and is governed by practices aligned with the EU legislation,” an announcement said.

The conference will feature the developments and reforms in the Cypriot economy and the government’s programme for the economy and investments.