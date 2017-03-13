Anastasiades meets doctors unions seeking pay rises

President Nicos Anastasiades was meet with union representatives of state doctors at noon on Monday to discuss hospital autonomy and raising their pay scale.

The doctors want a plan in place for hospital autonomy on day one of a national health scheme with no gaps or loopholes.

According to reports they have already sent in issues related to the salaries to the finance and health ministers seeking to restore wages to 2012 levels A12-A15 for general practitioners and A14-A16 for specialists.

They also want their overtime restored. State doctors union Pasyki says the reduction in their overtime stands at 50 per cent.

The Monday meeting comes a week after the government and public sector nurses signed a deal at the presidential palace that provides for a pay upgrade by aligning their salaries with their academic qualifications starting in January 2019.

The process is expected to be completed by January 2023.

Nurses had been demanding the upgrade for a year, following a 2009 parliamentary decision legitimising their demand that was subsequently shelved due to the economic crisis.

Last February, state hospitals were paralysed when nurses staged a series of strikes lasting over a month, but were met with the government’s refusal to engage.

The agreement, according to the government spokesman, provides that hospitals must operated as financially and administratively autonomous units; they will have their own budget, set prices for their services, and have the highest possible autonomy as regards recruitment, promotions, and other human resource issues.

It also provides for the introduction of new, flexible working hours, new evaluation system, and a bonus scheme based on the productivity of each employee. New workers will be hired on fixed-term contracts.

News of the agreement sparked protests by other healthcare professional groups, like physiotherapists, who feel entitled to similar treatment.