Around 24,000 people have signed up already for Let’s do it Cyprus’ clean-up

The annual clean-up campaign Let’s do in Cyprus, has already signed up 24,000 volunteers for this year’s event, Environment Commissioner Ioanna Panayiotou’s office said on Monday .

The clean-up will take place on April 2.

Supporters of the Campaign is the Volunteer Commissioner and NGOs, the forestry department and the unions of municipalities and communities.

The Let ‘s do it Cyprus! It is part of the campaign Let’s do it World! a global cleansing campaign, which aims to rid the world from garbage. It is the largest voluntary programme and the largest civil movement, ever organised in the world.

The idea for this mobilization was born in 2008 in Estonia. Today in Let’s do it World! involved more than 100 countries, including Cyprus where it has become the biggest voluntary action event that takes place on the island.

In April 2016 some 15,000 people took part, and during the last four campaigns over 40,000 volunteers have cleaned the island from 200 tons garbage, the commissioner’s office said.

“In this year’s campaign so far we have signed up 24,000 volunteers and the number is growing daily,” it added.

“Our goal is to have the participation of as many volunteers as possible, so our message reaches across Cyprus.”