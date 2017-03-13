The art form of being human

Painter Marinos Kartikkis will show how his artistic mind interprets and brings to the canvas the image of the human beings in a new exhibition.

In a solo exhibition starting tomorrow at the Opus 39 Gallery in Nicosia, Kartikkis will present his new collection, which shows how human beings crave for a connection. His paintings will show how we are creatures wandering in time and space, with our dreams, goals, desires and actions. Life goes on, we move forward and through the motions of our existence again and again.

We are “beings full of contradictions and weaknesses but also full of limitless capabilities. Because if the history of mankind is, in a sense, a history of barbarism, in another sense it is a history of creativity, spirituality, solidarity, affection and imagination,” the artist says.

Human Beings
Solo painting exhibition by Marinos Kartikkis. Opens March 13 at 7.30pm until March 25. Opus 39 Gallery, 21 Kimonos Street, Nicosia. Monday: 5pm-8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10.30am-12.30pm and 5pm-8pm. Tel: 22-424983

Information