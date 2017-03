UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide met in Nicosia on Monday with European Investment Bank (EIB) president Werner Hoyer to discuss the potential for infrastructure projects if a solution is reached in the Cyprus problem.

Eide tweeted later: “A meeting of minds w/ European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer on strategies 4 investment & financing in post-settlement Cyprus”.

The talks are currently at an impasse and Eide is attempting to find ways to bring the two leaders back to the table.