Embrace the outdoors with CTO Walking Festival

Taking place over the coming months, the 4th Cyprus Walking Festival is a bit of a hit with those who enjoy exploring the great outdoors at a time of year when both the countryside and the weather are at their best. The perfect combination of coastal, forest and mountain walks, the festival boasts something for every walker – from those of us who are still working out how to tie our laces to those who have a cupboard full of hiking boots to choose from…

Organised by the CTO and the Forestry Department, the Walking Festival 2017 invites you to “explore the nature trails of Cyprus from the enchanting coastline to the pine clad mountain peaks,” with the promise that “these walking excursions will delight you and the beautiful nature of Cyprus in spring will revitalise and relax you.” Sounds like something we all need, especially after such a long, cold winter; what could be better than heading into the wilds, breathing in all that fresh spring air and – bonus! – getting in shape for the beach? Plus, you’ll be in the company of like-minded nature enthusiasts, and escorted by qualified guides who will ensure a) all your flora and fauna questions are answered and b) you don’t fall off a cliff…

Running from March 15 to the end of May, the festival takes in a total of 10 nature walks around the island. Most of the trails are fairly easy (each is ranked 1 to 3 for level of difficulty; if you’ve not been out of the house for the last two months, steer clear of level 3!) and run for approximately five kilometres, and the majority of the walks are offered on two different days.

The Episkopis and Apollo Hylates trail, for example, takes place on both Wednesday 15 and Sunday 19 March, allowing you to choose the most appropriate date for your excursion – or the chance to walk it twice. Designated Level 1 in terms of difficulty (a nice easy start and a good way to break in those new boots), this trail is just over five kilometres in length and takes approximately three hours. Starting close by the Episkopi Gymnasium, the trail skirts the early Christian Basilica beyond the walls of the Kourion archaeological site, passes through the ancient Stadium and culminates opposite the Sanctuary of Apollo Hylates (so basically you’re getting biology, geology, and history along with a pleasant walk and amazing views).

Another roughly five-kilometre walk, the Fikardou – Archontides Restaurant trail takes place on April 5 and 9. But although it takes less time (two-and-a-half hours), it’s been designated Level 2 in terms of difficulty. Starting from the church in Fikardou village, the path follows the ridge out of the village and promises “magnificent views of the surrounding area and Nicosia.”

Should you be a seasoned walker, with a cupboard full of sturdy shoes and a backpack boasting more pockets than a marsupial menagerie, then the Level 3 trails might appeal. All are “paths with a high degree of difficulty because of route and terrain, offering particularly sudden changes in gradient, very rough and/or slippery and/or steep paths” according to organisers. The Adonis trail (7.5 km, 4 hours, around the Baths of Aphrodite), Mnimata Piskopon trail (8 km, 4 hours, through Platania), Doxasi o Theos trail (5.6 km, 3 hours, from Kyperounta to Spilia) and the Psilo Dendro – Pouziaris trail (9 km, 4.5 hours, in the environs of Pano Platres) are all classified as Level 3 walks, so there’s plenty on offer for hardened hikers out there.

With buses running from the main towns to the starting point of most walks, there’s no excuse for not arriving on time: 30 participants (on a first-come, first-served basis) is the maximum number per walk, and there are no prior reservations so serious walkers need to be punctual. And preparation, suggest organisers, should include packing “sun-screen, water, and food”. With such thorough instructions, all that remains is for you to pick your preferred trail, grab a camera and hunt out the boots.

4th Cyprus Walking Festival

March 15 to the end of May. For the full programme of walks and more information call 22 691100, email cytour@visitcyprus.com or visit www.visitcyprus.com