Extension works at Paphos courthouse on track 

Extension works underway at the Paphos courthouse are expected to be completed by this time next year, CNA reported on Monday.

The extension is expected to cover existing and future needs of the district’s judiciary.

Irini Christodoulou, Chief Registrar told CNA the new section would consist of

two floors with a total area 1,850 square metres with 10 new court rooms, offices and other spaces and two underground floors that will include around 100 parking spaces and auxiliary rooms.

The way it has been set up allows for adding two more floors in the future, she said. The courthouse currently has to accommodate district judges, family-court judges, the rent-control court, the labour court and the military court.

Christodoulou said the extension is expected to resolve the current lack of space.

Plans for the extension had been drawn up in 2012 but were put on hold due to the financial crisis.

The project is expected to cost just over €5m.