March 13th, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 0 comments

Man jailed for injuring a man during robbery

The Paphos district court sentenced a 21-year-old man to two years in prison on Monday after being found guilty for a robbery attempt and injuring a person in 2014.

The offence took place on February 2014 when the 21-year-old entered the house of a 73-year-old man in Paphos, and asked the owner at gunpoint to give him money. After the house owner refused, the two men had a scuffle and fell on the floor, where the 21-year-old hit the 73-year-old on the head with the gun he was holding, and fled without stealing anything.

The 73-year-old was taken to hospital and had his wound treated and released.

Following investigations, the 21-year-old was later arrested while it emerged that the gun he used in the attempted robbery was fake.

