Mother of new-born dies four days after her husband

Morphou resident Tamay Goktepe, 38, suffered a fatal heart attack on Sunday, four days after losing her husband in a car accident.

Goktepe collapsed in her home and was rushed to the hospital in northern Nicosia but died there despite doctors’ efforts to save her. The couple left behind an eight-year-old daughter and a 40-day-old son.

Tamay Goktepe’s husband Kamil Goktepe, 48, died last Wednesday after his van crashed with a lorry on the Morphou-Kyrenia road.

It was later revealed that the driver of the lorry did not have the proper work permit nor a proper licence and had come to the island to work as a dishwasher.