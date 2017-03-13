Tyra Banks is the new host of America’s Got Talent

The former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ star will be taking over from Nick Cannon as presenter of the popular programme and can’t wait to get to work with judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.

She tweeted: “Surprise! TyTy is the new host of #AGT @nbcagt!”

And the 43-year-old beauty is looking forward to connecting with the contestants and helping them make their dreams come true – as well as teaching them to smize, her famous expression meaning smile with their eyes.

She said in a statement: “Since I was a little girl, I’ve been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible.

“I love how ‘AGT’ brings that feeling into everyone’s home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true.

“I look forward to connecting with the dreamers, having fun and giving hugs and words of encouragement when needed. And maybe I’ll get one or two performers to smize for the audience!”

Judge Howie is also excited at the thought of being taught to smize by the fashion icon.

He tweeted: “Hi TyTy. I’m HowHow Teach me how to smize kween @tyrabanks! “i’m excited. #AGT.”

Simon, who also created the show and serves as executive producer, is pleased to have Tyra on board following Nick’s departure after a row with network NBC.

He said in a statement: “Welcome to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ family, Tyra! This is really exciting.”