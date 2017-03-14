FA Cup draw

March 14th, 2017 FA Cup, Football, Sport 0 comments

FA Cup draw

The draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup was made on Monday night and is as follows:

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v Manchester City

Ties will be played on April 22-23 at Wembley Stadium.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information