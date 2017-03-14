FA Cup draw

The draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup was made on Monday night and is as follows:
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v Manchester City
Ties will be played on April 22-23 at Wembley Stadium.
