Island’s renewable energy share up slightly in 2015

The share of energy from renewable sources in gross final consumption of energy is on the rise across the European Union including in Cyprus, according to figures released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

In 2015, renewable sources accounted for 9.4 per cent of gross final energy consumption in Cyprus, up from 8.9 per cent the previous year.

In 2004, the first year for which the data are available, the share of renewable sources was 3.1 per cent.

In 2015, the share of energy from renewable sources in gross final consumption of energy reached 16.7 per cent in the European Union (EU), nearly double 2004 (8.5 per cent).

The countries with the lowest shares of energy from renewable sources were Luxembourg and Malta (each 5 per cent), the Netherlands (5.8 per cent), Belgium (7.9 per cent) and the United Kingdom (8.2 per cent).

The highest figures were in Sweden (53.9 per cent), Finland (39.3 per cent), Latvia (37.6 per cent) and Austria (22 per cent).

For the year 2020, Cyprus has set a target of increasing the share of energy from renewable sources to 13 per cent of gross final energy consumption.