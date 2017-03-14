Kasoulides to discuss Cyprus problem and Brexit with British minister for Europe

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides will discuss the latest developments in the Cyprus problem and issues regarding Brexit with British Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan, during a meeting they will have on Thursday afternoon in London.

Kasoulides will fly to the British capital on Thursday morning and will have a meeting with the Foreign Affairs Committee of the British House of Commons Crispin Blunt. During the meeting Kasoulides and Blunt will discuss issues of mutual interest. After that, Kasoulides will be the main speaker at an event at the

British parliament, in his capacity as Chairman of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers.

The event, organised with Blunt, will focus on the strengthening of the international potentials to protect the cultural heritage and combat cultural goods smuggling. During the event, Kasoulides will refer to the important initiatives which the Republic of Cyprus has undertaken in various international organisations to promote the protection of cultural heritage and give a briefing about the new Council of Europe Convention on offences related to cultural heritage which is currently being drafted.

Kasoulides will meet on Thursday evening with the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland and will attend a working dinner of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG), comprising nine Foreign Ministers of Commonwealth member states and promotes the basic political values of the organisation.

On Friday, he will preside over a CMAG meeting that will discuss the political situation in Commonwealth countries. On the occasion of the GMAC 50th meeting, the nine Foreign Ministers will be received by Prince Charles.