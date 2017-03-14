Leicester into quarter-finals after victory over Sevilla

Leicester City kept their Champions League adventure alive as goals from Wes Morgan and Marc Albrighton gave them a 2-0 victory over Sevilla on Tuesday to put them into the quarter-finals.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg the English champions, who are battling relegation in the Premier League, produced a gutsy display to defeat the silky Spaniards who missed a penalty and had Samir Nasri sent off.

Steven N’Zonzi had the chance to take the tie into extra time from the spot but Kasper Schmeichel came to Leicester’s rescue.

Leicester have now won all three games since Claudio Ranieri was sacked and replaced by Craig Shakespeare.

Sevilla, who had not conceded an away goal in this season’s competition, piled forward in the closing minutes but Champions League debutants Leicester held firm on a tumultuous night at the King Power Stadium.