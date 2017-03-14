Limited services at citizens centres on Friday due to tech maintenance

Because the government internet portal will be out of order due to technical maintenance on Friday, this will affect the operations of the island’s citizens’ centres, an announcement said.

Citizens’ centres will serve public as usual on Friday between 8am and 2.30pm, the announcement said, but as the government internet portal would be out of order later in the day, the centres will not be in a position to perform any work that require the use of the computer system.

From 2.30pm until 5pm all citizens’ centres will be open but only “for the delivery of passports, identity cards and driving licences as well as for accepting applications and documents for which the use of the computerised system is not required, such as applications for child allowance and the Guaranteed Minimum Income”.