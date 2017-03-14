LPG use spreading at a snail’s pace

Use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) continues to spread at a snail’s pace, as delays persist in licensing petrol stations to provide the fuel, lawmakers heard on Tuesday.

Around 28 applications have been pending for a year.

Of the 28 applications still pending, 17 are tied up at the town planning department, and 11 at municipal authorities, said House energy committee chair Angelos Votsis.

It’s understood that, to date, only six petrol stations have been licensed to provide LPG to gas-fuelled vehicles.

Delays in processing and approving applications are attributed to red tape and the fact that several government departments must be consulted due to safety concerns.

LPG is a blend of propane and butane which can be produced from natural gas or as a by-product of oil refining.

It is about 50 per cent cheaper than conventional fuels which makes up for its lower efficiency compared to petrol and diesel-run vehicles.

Supporters claim that LPG performance is similar to driving a petrol vehicle, although converting may take up precious boot space because of the need to install a tank.

In addition, LPG is considered less harmful to the car’s engine, and environmentalists claim that emissions are lower compared to petrol and diesel.

Use of LPG in petrol stations was finally sanctioned via ministerial decree back in March 2016. The political decision to allow the introduction of LPG in road transport dates back to April 2012.