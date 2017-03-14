Reborn Cyprus Airways receives Air Operator Certificate

The new version of Cyprus Airways on Tuesday announced it had obtained an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA).

“Cyprus Airways has some of the best aviation professionals with vast experience at well-known European airlines. The Air Operator Certificate is a huge step forward for us, as it acknowledges that all our processes meet the requirements of European aviation authorities” said Natalia Popova, Cyprus Airways Chief Commercial Officer.

On March 4 2017, the airline conducted its proving flight from Larnaca airport to Heraklion with an Airbus A319, as part of the procedure to obtain the certificate. The management of Cyprus Airways expressed their appreciation to the department of civil aviation and the ministry of transport, communication, and works for their collaboration.

“Our next step,” said Popova, “is to get the licence for commercial flights, for which we have already submitted our application. At the same time, we are at the final stage of preparations for the commencement of our flights.”

Currently, Cyprus Airways is finalising its schedule. The airline will soon launch its website http://www.cyprusairways.com/, where passengers will be able to buy air tickets and get all necessary information about the airline’s routes, schedule, fares, and additional services, the announcement said.

In July last year, Charlie Airlines, co-owned by the Russian S7 Group, won a competition for the right to use the trademark ‘Cyprus Airways’ for a decade.

Charlie Airlines bought the rights for €2.04m.

The original Cyprus Airways shut down in January the previous year after the European Commission ruled that more than €102m in government support constituted illegal state aid and €66m had to be repaid.

The national carrier could not afford to return the money and operations were suspended.

The new Cyprus Airways will be based at Larnaca airport and operate regular flights to Europe and the Middle East. The airline’s fleet will comprise of Airbus A319 aircraft.

