Selena Gomez is supporting research into lupus

The ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ hitmaker has gifted money to University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, the first in the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research pot, as she suffers from the chronic inflammatory disease herself.

Selena said in a statement: “I continue to be optimistic about the progress being made in lupus research and am proud to support the promising work at Keck School of Medicine. I am hopeful for the millions of us around the world that may benefit from this.”

Whilst Janos Peti-Peterdi, professor of physiology and biophysics at the Keck School of Medicine, added: “We are extremely pleased to partner with Selena in her efforts to promote awareness and medical research toward a much-needed cure for lupus.

“Complications from systemic lupus cause serious damage, and we are hopeful that our research, with Selena’s support, will help those affected by this disease lead full, healthy lives.”

Meanwhile, Selena previously took some time off after suffering from anxiety and depression because of her lupus condition.

She said: “As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways. I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.

“Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”